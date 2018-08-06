Verint Systems (VRNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Imperial Capital raised Verint Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.50 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.70.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.79 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 553.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

