Verint Systems (VRNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Imperial Capital raised Verint Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.50 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.70.
NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $49.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 553.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.
