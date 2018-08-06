Vectrus (VEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $320.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.29 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts expect Vectrus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vectrus opened at $30.77 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEC. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip Widman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $312,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,372.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $647,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

