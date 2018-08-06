VectorAI (VEC2) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, VectorAI has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One VectorAI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. VectorAI has a total market capitalization of $47,117.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,954.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.05852008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.25 or 0.09940287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.01059461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00261685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.01653500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.28 or 0.02585563 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00369732 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000468 BTC.

VectorAI Coin Profile

VectorAI (VEC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 17,627,555 coins. VectorAI’s official website is vector-blockchain.com

VectorAI Coin Trading

VectorAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

