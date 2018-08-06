Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Holdings Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $260.66 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $222.12 and a 52-week high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

