Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Stake Decreased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,274 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,802.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,364,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 198.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,833,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,489 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,656,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,636 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,563.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,545,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.