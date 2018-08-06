Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 944.6% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $120.70 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $99.37 and a 52 week high of $122.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

