ValuEngine Upgrades Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRS. Maxim Group set a $18.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.10. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $26,417.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,520.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $172,440.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,795 shares of company stock worth $566,458 in the last three months. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 267,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 93,942 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

