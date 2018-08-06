ValuEngine Upgrades AMC Entertainment (AMC) to “Hold”

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Imperial Capital began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AMC opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.76. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,338.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,864 shares of company stock valued at $443,966. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 445.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

