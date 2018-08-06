ValuEngine Lowers NIPPON Stl & SU/S (NSSMY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of NIPPON Stl & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NSSMY opened at $20.20 on Friday. NIPPON Stl & SU/S has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About NIPPON Stl & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New Materials, and System Solutions. It offers steel plates; steel sheets, such as hot-dip coated and electroplated steel sheets and coils, coated and color coated steel sheets, and electrolytic tin plates; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

