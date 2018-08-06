ValuEngine Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a $21.25 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands opened at $18.13 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 237.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 152,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $4,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 244,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,706.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,831 shares of company stock valued at $14,667,707. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 51,217 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,711,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 151,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

