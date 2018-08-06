ValuEngine Downgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Sell

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties opened at $35.20 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $254.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.54%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,135.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

