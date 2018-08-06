USD Partners (USDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, reports. USD Partners had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.18%.

Shares of NYSE:USDP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 138,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $274.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.77. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Get USD Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 160.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USDP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of USD Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USD Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.