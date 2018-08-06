US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.05% from the stock’s previous close.

USX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

US Xpress Enterprises opened at $13.33 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.29 million. US Xpress Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Anna Marie Quinn sold 790,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $11,859,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Eric Fuller acquired 296,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 985,815 shares of company stock worth $14,874,784 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $14,347,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $15,314,000.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

