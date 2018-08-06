US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.05% from the stock’s previous close.
USX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.
US Xpress Enterprises opened at $13.33 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In related news, major shareholder Anna Marie Quinn sold 790,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $11,859,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Eric Fuller acquired 296,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 985,815 shares of company stock worth $14,874,784 over the last ninety days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $14,347,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $15,314,000.
US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
