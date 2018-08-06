US Foods (USFD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2018 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

7/31/2018 – US Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2018 – US Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We don’t view the latest guide-down by US Foods and the acquisition of five subsidiary companies from America (SGA Food Group) as unrelated. As the top-line trends have run out of steam at USFD, we think acquisition driven synergies were needed to jump-start earnings growth in relation to the three-year plan. While there is no change in the mid-term outlook from mgt., we view the FY20 guidance of 4- 6% annual sales growth and 8-10% EBITDA growth in an increasingly aggressive light. For USFD, our $33 PT is unchanged and reflects a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 10x (target multiple is also unchanged). We’ve revised down our adj. EBITDA estimates slightly to $1,113 and $1,156 million for FY18 and FY19 (from $1,121 and $1,175 million, respectively).””

7/31/2018 – US Foods was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – US Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – US Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2018 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “$39.60” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/17/2018 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

6/26/2018 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2018 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2018 – US Foods is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of US Foods traded up $0.06, reaching $33.13, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,987. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,853.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 159,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $5,431,898.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,825.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,847 shares of company stock worth $7,340,720. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in US Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in US Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in US Foods by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in US Foods by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

