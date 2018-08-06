Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in a report released on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Univest Co. of Pennsylvania’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

UVSP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.56. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Co. of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

