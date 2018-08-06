UniversalRoyalCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $51.00 (UNRC)

UniversalRoyalCoin (CURRENCY:UNRC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One UniversalRoyalCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniversalRoyalCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniversalRoyalCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $51.00 worth of UniversalRoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 96.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00212374 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000857 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000800 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002287 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About UniversalRoyalCoin

UniversalRoyalCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. UniversalRoyalCoin’s official website is universalroyalcoin.com

Buying and Selling UniversalRoyalCoin

UniversalRoyalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniversalRoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniversalRoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniversalRoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

