United Insurance (UIHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UIHC. Raymond James lowered United Insurance from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of United Insurance traded down $0.35, reaching $20.92, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,889. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $909.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.18). United Insurance had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.89 million. equities analysts expect that United Insurance will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.54 per share, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 10.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 114,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 575.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 135,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 583.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 146,972 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the homeowners property and casualty insurance business, through wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. Its products consist of condominium, investor property, identity theft, renters flood, commercial residential, and special coverages. The company was founded in May 2007 and is headquartered in St.

