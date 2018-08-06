Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Union Pacific by 85.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 196.9% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific opened at $149.78 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Union Pacific from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Union Pacific to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

