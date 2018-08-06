UMB Financial (UMBF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

UMBF has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of UMB Financial traded up $0.27, hitting $74.25, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director L Joshua Sosland bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.48 per share, with a total value of $40,289.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $169,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,330 shares of company stock worth $179,595 and sold 3,963 shares worth $308,093. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $906,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 54.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 267,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

