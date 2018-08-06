UDR (UDR) & Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Head-To-Head Review

UDR (NYSE: UDR) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 18.47% 6.87% 2.48% Kite Realty Group Trust -4.92% -1.14% -0.51%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UDR and Kite Realty Group Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 10 5 0 2.33 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 5 4 0 2.44

UDR presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than UDR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UDR and Kite Realty Group Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $995.79 million 10.52 $121.55 million $1.87 20.93 Kite Realty Group Trust $358.82 million 3.97 $11.87 million $2.04 8.34

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. UDR pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UDR has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

UDR has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UDR beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2018, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,464 apartment homes including 1,953 homes under development or in its Developer Capital Program ? WCDJV. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our diverse portfolio of high-quality community, neighborhood, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

