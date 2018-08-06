UBS Group AG Buys 9,637 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 212.5% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,393,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,010,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $683,580.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,386.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

