UBS ETRACS MTLY PAY 2XLEVERAGED ETN (LMLP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

UBS ETRACS MTLY PAY 2XLEVERAGED ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0712 per share on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from UBS ETRACS MTLY PAY 2XLEVERAGED ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of UBS ETRACS MTLY PAY 2XLEVERAGED ETN traded up $0.28, reaching $17.75, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 15,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,704. UBS ETRACS MTLY PAY 2XLEVERAGED ETN has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

