U.S. Silica Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Silica in a research report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.35 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.23. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Silica by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,077,000 after buying an additional 1,331,451 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,722,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,487,000 after purchasing an additional 843,808 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,395,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

