Tyson Foods (TSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY18 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Tyson Foods opened at $57.75 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $83.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,610 shares of company stock worth $2,727,593. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

