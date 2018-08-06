Tyson Foods (TSN) Given “Sell” Rating at Pivotal Research

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.81% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are increasing our estimate to $5.70 for FY18; previously $5.55 (even while cutting our 4Q estimate). At our estimate, which it the low-end of guidance, EBIT dollars would fall 30.7% in the 4Q and EBIT margin would fall 290 BP to 6.0%. Our FY19 estimate goes to $4.10 ($3.65 previously) and we introduce a FY20 estimate of $3.75. “Short-term headwinds.” Tyson’s commentary on the current position of the business was remarkably sanguine. They acknowledged the low visibility of the outlook for trade and the importance of the export market to maintaining margins. Tyson seems to say there is nothing to see here. Similarly, analyst questions were remarkably tame – no one challenged the notion that margins should stabilize.””

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.61.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 282,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.05. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

