Trupanion (TRUP) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target increased by Cowen from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a positive rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRUP. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trupanion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Trupanion opened at $39.75 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $83,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,107.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Margaret Tooth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,502 shares in the company, valued at $40,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,150 shares of company stock worth $877,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,455,000 after buying an additional 771,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,927,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Trupanion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,226,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,340,000 after buying an additional 55,134 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Trupanion by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 610,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,247,000 after buying an additional 100,876 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,130,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

