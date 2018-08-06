Trupanion (TRUP) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trupanion from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Trupanion stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -567.86 and a beta of 0.66. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,359,976 shares in the company, valued at $37,440,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $83,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,107.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,150 shares of company stock worth $877,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2,638.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 105,863 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

