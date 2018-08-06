TrovaGene (TROV) Trading -3.6% Higher

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.80. 12,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 932,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrovaGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.21.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,861.57% and a negative return on equity of 342.47%. equities analysts anticipate that TrovaGene Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $54,238.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

