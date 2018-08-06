TrovaGene (TROV) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 272.39% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Trovagene reported 2Q18 with a net loss of $6.5M and ended the period with $18.5M in cash on the balance sheet. With operating expenses of $4.5M, which we estimate should rise as clinical programs around PCM-075 advance, Trovagene has runway into mid-2019.””

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on TrovaGene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TrovaGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

TrovaGene opened at $0.81 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.21. TrovaGene has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. TrovaGene had a negative return on equity of 342.47% and a negative net margin of 3,861.57%. equities research analysts predict that TrovaGene will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,238.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

