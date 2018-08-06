Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triton International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Triton International posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triton International.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $329.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRTN. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Triton International in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Triton International by 144.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triton International in the first quarter valued at $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triton International in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

TRTN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.94. Triton International has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $43.85.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triton International (TRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.