Trimble Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (TRMB)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Trimble in a research note issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Department forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $40.53 on Monday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $209,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $52,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,501.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 468,849 shares of company stock worth $16,307,774. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 538,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

