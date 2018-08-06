Trican Well Service (TCW) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TD Securities raised Trican Well Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, GMP Securities set a C$5.25 target price on Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.30.

Trican Well Service opened at C$2.83 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$2.62 and a 12-month high of C$5.34.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.02). Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of C$171.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.68 million.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

