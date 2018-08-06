Trevali Mining Corp (TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Trevali Mining traded down C$0.01, hitting C$0.76, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 455,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,115. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$1.75.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$145.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$228.30 million. Trevali Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

In other news, insider Anna Man-Yue Ladd sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total value of C$67,800.00. Also, Director Russell David Ball acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$53,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 63,086 shares of company stock valued at $68,179 and sold 149,900 shares valued at $166,487.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

