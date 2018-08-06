Trecora Resources (TREC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trecora Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6776573834947 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Trecora Resources stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. 62,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.50. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 7.58%. analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

