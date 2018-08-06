Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Holdings Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $852,388.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

