TransEnterix (TRXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect TransEnterix to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. TransEnterix had a negative return on equity of 137.69% and a negative net margin of 21,045.36%.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $5.23 on Friday. TransEnterix has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BTIG Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

In other news, COO Anthony C. J. Fernando sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $99,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,780.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 699,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $3,784,219.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,786,309 shares of company stock worth $8,815,720 in the last ninety days.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

