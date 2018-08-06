Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Head to Head Comparison

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE: TCI) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors -8.75% -9.88% -1.61% Ashford Hospitality Trust -4.75% -10.19% -1.44%

Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Transcontinental Realty Investors does not pay a dividend. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $125.23 million 2.41 -$15.81 million N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.44 billion 0.48 -$67.00 million $1.37 5.09

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.