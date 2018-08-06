Traders Buy Shares of TransDigm Group (TDG) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on weakness during trading on Monday. $77.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $42.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.44 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, TransDigm Group had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. TransDigm Group traded down ($0.82) for the day and closed at $369.00

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.29.

The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $933.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.49, for a total value of $5,002,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total value of $4,296,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,977,454 over the last ninety days. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,293,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,830,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 435,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 32,841.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 264,042 shares in the last quarter.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

