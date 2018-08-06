Tourmaline Oil (TOU) PT Raised to C$35.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. GMP Securities set a C$30.50 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.22.

TOU opened at C$24.66 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$17.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.26.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.16. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of C$550.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Lucille Miller acquired 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.58 per share, with a total value of C$30,479.20. Also, insider William Scott Kirker sold 50,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.19, for a total value of C$1,259,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,150 shares of company stock valued at $339,552.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

