TMAC Resources (TMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect TMAC Resources to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.
TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$33.00 million for the quarter. TMAC Resources had a negative net margin of 44.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%.
TSE:TMR opened at C$7.19 on Monday. TMAC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.19 and a 12-month high of C$11.93.
In other TMAC Resources news, insider Jason Robert Neal acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,200.00.
TMAC Resources Company Profile
TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.
