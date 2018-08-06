TMAC Resources (TMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect TMAC Resources to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$33.00 million for the quarter. TMAC Resources had a negative net margin of 44.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%.

TSE:TMR opened at C$7.19 on Monday. TMAC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.19 and a 12-month high of C$11.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TMAC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded TMAC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMAC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.38.

In other TMAC Resources news, insider Jason Robert Neal acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,200.00.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

