TIER REIT Inc (TIER) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

TIER REIT has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TIER REIT to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of TIER REIT traded up $0.09, reaching $23.47, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 161,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,181. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.77. TIER REIT has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIER. TheStreet raised shares of TIER REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of TIER REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TIER REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TIER REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

