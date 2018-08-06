ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €23.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €23.50 ($27.33) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.12 ($32.70).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Monday, hitting €21.67 ($25.20). 2,320,192 shares of the company were exchanged. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

