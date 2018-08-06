TheStreet Upgrades Hillenbrand (HI) to “A-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on Hillenbrand and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Hillenbrand opened at $52.20 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.80 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,657,000 after buying an additional 381,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,263,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 822,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,775,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after buying an additional 112,713 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

