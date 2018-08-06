The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) VP John C. Phenicie Sells 5,000 Shares

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total transaction of $1,395,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ULTI opened at $282.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $297.93. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.37, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. research analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 23,735.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 115,354 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.80.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

