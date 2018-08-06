The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of The Carlyle Group opened at $24.23 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 14,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $344,549.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 45,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $1,096,100.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 428,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,417,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,487 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 911,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 324,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

