Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 974 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of PDC Energy worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE opened at $63.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.04 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $91,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,863.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $61,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,243 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Johnson Rice upgraded PDC Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

