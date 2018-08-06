Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.72 Million Holdings in CA, Inc. (CA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CA were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,372,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of CA by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 981,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,994,000 after purchasing an additional 182,231 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CA by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CA by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CA during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CA stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. CA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. CA had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. analysts expect that CA, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In other CA news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 13,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $608,227.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,583.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul L. Pronsati sold 7,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $253,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,746. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

