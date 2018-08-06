Teradyne (TER) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Teradyne (NYSE: TER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2018 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Teradyne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2018 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Teradyne continues benefit from its growing memory market exposure and strong product lineup. Further, a recovery in the core semiconductor business (processors, MCUs and power management) is likely to boost the total revenues. Also, the company’s lean cost structure and strong balance sheet remain positives. Additionally, the management is optimistic about the Universal Robots acquisition and continuous design win momentum. We believe that the company has significant growth opportunities in the high-growth wireless test market in the long-haul. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a 12-month basis. However, sluggishness in Teradyne's HDD business due to a slowdown in the PC market poses a major concern. Further, weakness in the mobility test market remains a headwind.”

NYSE:TER opened at $43.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.52 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

