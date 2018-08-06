Tellurion Price Reaches $0.0003 (TELL)

Tellurion (CURRENCY:TELL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Tellurion has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tellurion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Tellurion has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.00 worth of Tellurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tellurion alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.02912046 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013707 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000731 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005124 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002777 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001203 BTC.

About Tellurion

Tellurion (CRYPTO:TELL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Tellurion’s official Twitter account is @telluriondev . Tellurion’s official website is www.tellurion.info

Buying and Selling Tellurion

Tellurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.