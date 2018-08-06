Telenav (TNAV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telenav earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.1792312666029 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have commented on TNAV. BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Telenav alerts:

NASDAQ:TNAV traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $5.25. 45,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.87. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 58.01%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 million. research analysts predict that Telenav will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.